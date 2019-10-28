Lebanese protesters cleared from highway amid clashes with troops

Lebanese soldiers have forcibly removed anti-government protesters from a highway linking the southern city of Sidon to the capital, Beirut.

No weapons were used and there were no reports of serious injuries from the confrontation early on Monday. Around a dozen demonstrators were briefly detained.

Lebanese protesters have been using civil disobedience to block roads across the country in support of mass demonstrations against the government.

Anti-government protesters set fire to tyres blocking a highway linking Beirut to north Lebanon (AP/Hassan Ammar)

The protests, in their 12th day, are directed at the political elites which have dominated the country since its 1975-1990 war, and which many accuse of corruption and economic mismanagement.

The protests have paralysed the country but have been largely peaceful. Security forces have exercised restraint, dragging protesters off the roads by their arms and legs without arresting them.

