Lebanese government meets after night of protests

Riot police advance to push back the anti-government protesters from a square near the government house (AP)

Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab has held an emergency Cabinet meeting after a night of protests that saw demonstrators shut down roads across the country with burning tyres in demonstrations sparked by a plunging national currency.

Scuffles with security forces broke out in several locations on Thursday night as people spontaneously took to the streets after the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low against the dollar.

Protesters in central Beirut pelted police and soldiers with rocks and smashed some storefronts, drawing volleys of tear gas in response.

A man takes pictures of a shop damaged during an anti-government protest in Beirut (AP)

A man takes pictures of a shop damaged during an anti-government protest in Beirut (AP)

Some protesters set fire to a private bank, while others threw stones at the offices of other banks in an expression of anger at the businesses’ perceived role in deepening the economic malaise.

Security forces reopened blocked roads early on Friday as the protests calmed.

Mr Diab cancelled his scheduled meetings for the day and called for an emergency session to discuss the crisis.

Riad Salameh, the governor of the central bank who has been singled out by Mr Diab for his mishandling of the situation, took part in the meeting.

The renewed demonstrations amid calls for Mr Diab’s resignation are a huge challenge for the prime minister, who took over in December after his predecessor, Saad Hariri, resigned amid nationwide protests late last year.

Police water cannon is used to douse a fire at a shop in Beirut (AP)

Police water cannon is used to douse a fire at a shop in Beirut (AP)

His government is supported by the Shia group Hezbollah and its allies and has been weakened by the crisis.

Despite efforts to control the currency depreciation in recent weeks, the Lebanese pound tumbled to more than 6,000 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 4,000 on the black market in recent days.

The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years.

The crash appeared to reflect the growing shortage of foreign currency on the market amid the crisis. It also signalled panic over new US sanctions that will affect neighbouring Syria in the coming days as well as lack of trust in the government’s management of the crisis.

The heavily indebted Lebanese government has been in talks for weeks with the International Monetary Fund after it asked for a financial rescue plan, but there are no signs of an imminent deal.

Lebanon’s financial crisis predates the virus pandemic that put the country in a total lockdown for months, further compounding the problem.

Years of corruption and mismanagement have left the tiny Mediterranean country with depleted resources, while shrinking investment in the war-riddled region and falling remittances from Lebanese abroad only increased the shortage of foreign capital.

