Friday 31 August 2018

Leak repaired on International Space Station

Air pressure has returned to normal after a small hole was discovered in a Soyuz capsule docked at the station.

A leak has caused pressure to drop on board the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Air pressure on the International Space Station has been restored to correct levels after a leak was repaired.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said in a statement that “the safety and health of the crew are not threatened” following the incident.

The leak, which was discovered on Thursday, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station.

(PA Graphics)

Russia’s manned space programme director Sergei Krikalev said the leak was patched up with a sealant that is “already proving to be airtight”.

He said the fracture could be due to a materials flaw or a micrometeorite strike.

Three Americans, two Russians and a German are currently on board the station.

All members of the space station crew arrive and depart on Soyuz capsules.

