Leak of Mueller questions disgraceful, says Trump

The New York Times has published the nearly four dozen questions to President Trump’s lawyers.

The questions range from Mr Trump’s motivations for firing FBI director James Comey last May to contacts Trump campaign officials had with Russians.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that it is “so disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”