Leaders of Greece and North Macedonia snap historic selfie
Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has arrived in North Macedonia on the first official visit by a Greek leader after decades of strained relations between the two Balkan nations.
Outside the main government building in Skopje, Mr Tsipras posed for a selfie with North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev.
The former Yugoslav republic officially changed its name earlier this year from Macedonia to North Macedonia, settling a dispute with Greece that lasted nearly three decades.
Mr Tsipras travelled with 10 Greek cabinet ministers and business representatives to sign several friendship agreements to boost co-operation in trade and defence.
North Macedonia is due to become the next member of Nato after Greece dropped its objections.
