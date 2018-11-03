Lawyer in blasphemy case flees Pakistan

The lawyer for a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy charges after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan has fled the country, fearing for his safety.

Asia Bibi’s brother, James Masih, said on Saturday that her lawyer, Saiful Malook, had left Pakistan.

Pakistan’s top court acquitted Asia Bibi on Wednesday and ordered her release in a move that infuriated the country’s hard-line Islamists, who have held nationwide protests demanding her death.

Protesters rally to condemn the Supreme Court decision (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

The government reached an agreement with the Islamists overnight in which it agreed to impose a travel ban on her while the case is reviewed.

Mr Malook told The Associated Press earlier this week that he would have to leave Pakistan because the followers of hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi had threatened to kill him, as well as the judges who acquitted Ms Bibi.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumour of insulting Islam has caused lynchings.

Ms Bibi was arrested in 2009 on allegations that she insulted Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Press Association