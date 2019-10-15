Lavish funeral for cosmonaut and first spacewalker Alexei Leonov

Alexei Leonov, the first person to walk in space, has been laid to rest at a memorial cemetery outside the Russian capital of Moscow.

Alexei Leonov, the first person to walk in space, has been laid to rest at a memorial cemetery outside the Russian capital of Moscow.

The legendary cosmonaut, who died Friday at 85, was buried in a lavish ceremony, attended by hundreds of well-wishers and other celebrated cosmonauts.

In this March 18, 1965 photo made from a television screen, Soviet cosmonaut Lexei Leonov, left, floats in space (AP)

Mr Leonov staked his place in history on March 18 1965, when he exited his space capsule to spend 12 minutes in outer space.

Ten years later, he was the commander of the Soviet section at the Apollo-Soyuz flight, the first joint Soviet-US space mission.

We’re saddened by the loss of legendary @roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Leonov who became the first human to walk in space on March 18, 1965. His venture into the vacuum of space began the history of extravehicular activity that makes today’s @Space_Station maintenance possible. pic.twitter.com/8EavxJd5R1 — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2019

Tom Stafford, commander of the US section in the Apollo-Soyuz mission, came to the cemetery to pay his last respects to Mr Leonov, calling him a “colleague and friend”.

PA Media