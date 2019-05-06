News World News

Monday 6 May 2019

Laurentino Cortizo declared ‘virtual winner’ in Panama presidential race

Mr Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, was reported to have a narrow lead of two percentage points over his rival, Romulo Roux.

Presidential candidate Laurentino Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, waves to supporters in Panama City (Arnulfo Franco/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Panama’s Electoral Court has declared opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo the “virtual winner” in the country’s tight presidential election.

Electoral court magistrate Heriberto Arauz said in a televised announcement late on Sunday that Mr Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, had a narrow lead of two percentage points over his rival, Romulo Roux, from former president Ricardo Martinelli’s Democratic Change party.

An electoral worker shows a ballot during a manual count after polling stations closed for the general election in Panama City (Arnulfo Franco/AP)

Mr Arauz said results from 92% of polling stations had been scrutinised, and that the voting trend remained stable as results came in.

Mr Cortizo had 33% of the votes and Mr Roux 31%, in what was an unexpectedly close race between the candidates of the two most important opposition political forces in the Central American country.

Press Association

