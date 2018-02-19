News World News

Monday 19 February 2018

Latvian central bank chief rejects bribery claims after release on bail

Ilmars Rimsevics is also on a policy-making council with the European Central Bank.

File photo from 2007 of Governor of the Bank of Latvia Ilmars Rimsevics (Roman Koksarov/AP
By Carlo Piovano

Latvia’s central bank chief has been released from detention on bail pending an investigation into suspected bribery, state TV reported.

The channel showed Ilmars Rimsevics speaking to reporters on Monday evening and saying he “rejects everything” that has been alleged about him.

A Latvian bank is accusing Mr Rimsevics of seeking bribes for years, abusing his power and being connected to individuals involved in money laundering from Russia, Associated Press reported.

Mr Rimsevics was detained on Saturday evening after questioned by Latvia’s anti-corruption authorities.

The state TV quoted Mr Rimsevics’ lawyer, Saulvedis Varpins, as saying that more information on the case will be provided on Tuesday.

Mr Rimsevics is also on the highest policy-making council of the European Central Bank, which sets monetary policy for the 19 euro countries.

Press Association

