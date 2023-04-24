| 5.5°C Dublin

Vigilante mob in Haiti burn 13 suspected gang members to death with petrol-soaked tyres

People flee their homes due to clashes between gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol Expand

Evens Sanon

A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with petrol-soaked tyres after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop.

The horrific vigilante violence underlined public anger over the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60pc of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

