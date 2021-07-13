US stands with Cuban protesters, says Biden

Members of the Cuban community in Little Havana, Miami wave Cuban flags as they react to reports of anti-government protests in their homeland. Photo: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

The United States stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the coronavirus pandemic and decades of repression, President Joe Biden said yesterday.

Thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

They chanted “freedom” and called for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Mr Biden said.

The protests erupted amid Cuba’s worst economic crisis since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, its old ally, and more recently a record surge in coronavirus infections, with people denouncing shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the authorities’ handling of the pandemic.

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected,” Mr Biden said.

“The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

Shortly before Mr Biden issued his statement, Mr Diaz-Canel yesterday blamed US sanctions, which were tightened in recent years, for economic woes such as medicine shortages and power outages that fueled the protests at the weekend.

In what were regarded as the largest-scale demonstrations in decades, thousands of people chanting “freedom” and “yes, we can” took to the streets from Havana to Santiago de Cuba in a major new challenge to an authoritarian government struggling to cope with increasingly severe blackouts, food shortages and a spiking coronavirus outbreak.

The protests, from Havana’s famous Malecon to small towns and the island nation’s eastern cities, spoke to the power of social media, as well as discontent that has bubbled to the surface in the worsening pandemic, during which Cuba has already witnessed growing political protests led by artists and musicians.

The protests apparently started in the city of San Antonio de los Baños and spread rapidly as demonstrators shared their protests on Facebook Live.

The demonstrations were so large that Mr Diaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro this year as first secretary of the Communist Party, called on Cuba’s “revolutionary” citizens to take to the streets.

“We are prepared to do anything,” he said in a national address. “We will be battling in the streets.” He blamed the United States for agitating the population.

Witnesses said Cuban security personnel deployed tear gas and other forms of force to disperse crowds, using vehicles to detain dozens of people.

There were reports of multiple people wounded, as security forces and pro-government counterdemonstrators clashed with protesters.

“I have never seen such a protest in my life,” Noel Alonso Ginoris (26), a writer and member of Havana’s San Isidro artists movement who has sought to challenge government authority, said.

He joined the protests in Havana around 1pm on Sunday after seeing videos of demonstrations across the island.

In central Havana, he said he saw a clash between protesters and about 50 pro-government demonstrators who were being guarded by police.

“That’s when things got tense and violent,” he said.

The two groups, he said, started confronting each other until the police intervened.

“Everyone started running; it was like a movie scene,” he said. “I saw one man very close to me, an older man in a blue pullover. They threw him to the ground, tied his hands and arrested him because he shouted ‘Freedom.’ “

José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division, said his group had received reports that at least 20 people had been arrested.

"This is pretty massive,” he said. “My sense is that this is a combination of social unrest based on a lack of freedoms, and Covid, and economic conditions.

"The lack of access to electricity. The blackouts. People are screaming for freedom.”

