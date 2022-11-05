Tourists freed after kidnap by Amazon tribe over oil spills

An aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto. Photo: Reuters/Enrique Castro-Mendivil/File

Tourists taken hostage in a remote corner of the Amazon were last night last night reported to have been freed by the indigenous tribe that had kidnapped them.

The travellers had been detained overnight by local tribesmen as a protest to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution.

They were said to be safe and well last night.

Tribal leader Wadson Trujillo said the passengers, including citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France as well as Peru, set off along the Maranon River at 1.45pm local time aboard the vessel named Eduardo 11, which had been held since the day before by residents of Cuninico.

But he said the people of Cuninico would continue protests — and blocking the passage of boats — until the government gives them concrete help.

“We have seen ourselves obliged to take this measure to summon the attention of a state that has not paid attention to us for eight years,” he said by telephone.

He asked the government of President Pedro Castillo to declare an emergency in the area to deal with the effects of oil pollution.

Trujillo said oil spills in 2014 and again in September this year “have caused much damage” to people who depend on fish from the river as a significant part of their diet.

“The people have had to drink water and eat fish contaminated with petroleum without any government being concerned,” he said.

He said the spills had affected not only the roughly 1,000 inhabitants of his township but nearly 80 other communities, many of which lack running water, electricity or telephone service.

The kidnappers had initially said they would not free the group until the Peruvian government and Petroperu, the state-owned oil company, address the issue.

The spill is reported to have killed two babies and a woman after poisoning the local water supply.

The group is not believed to have been harmed but two British tourists have said “conditions are starting to deteriorate” as they run out of food and clean water.

Speaking to the BBC, Charlotte Wiltshire asked for an “intervention to get us out of here”, saying there were pregnant, diabetic, elderly and sick people on the boat.

“We’re physically fine,” Angela Ramirez, a Peruvian member of the group, posted on Facebook.

“They took the boat and took the battery. They are friendly and respectful to us, but this is the only way they have to find solutions for their community.

“The sooner they are heard, the sooner they will let us go. Help me to share this.”

The spill began on September 16 when a 21cm gash appeared in the Norperuano pipeline, which oil company Petroperu uses to pump crude from its Amazon operations to the coast.

The company has said the rupture looked like a deliberate act of sabotage, but did not say by whom.

The oil seeped into a local river which impoverished and isolated communities rely on for everything from drinking water to fishing stocks.

“The adults can still put up with the hunger but not the kids,” Kukama chief Galo Vasquez told a radio station in September.

“No one has brought a single drop of water or food to our community.”

They accuse the government and Petroperu of abandoning them.

