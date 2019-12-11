Thunberg (16) branded a 'brat' by Bolsonaro
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg a "brat" after she expressed concern about the murders of indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon.
Mr Bolsonaro questioned the coverage Ms Thunberg (16) has received after tweeting a link to a story about the murder of two indigenous people in the country's Maranhao state.
"Greta said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon," Mr Bolsonaro told journalists. "It's impressive that the press is giving space to a brat like that," he added, using the Portuguese word "pirralha".
Following Mr Bolsonaro's comments, Ms Thunberg changed the bio on her Twitter profile to say "Pirralha".
She became a symbol for youth demanding radical change to confront climate change when she sparked global school strikes.
Deforestation of the Amazon rose nearly 30pc in the 12 months through July.
"Indigenous people are being literally murdered for trying to protect the forrest (sic) from illegal deforestation," she tweeted.
"Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this."
