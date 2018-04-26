Third Catholic priest dies in suspicious circumstances in Mexico inside a week
A Catholic priest who had been reported kidnapped has been found dead in central Mexico.
Prosecutors in Morelos state said a relative identified the body of Father Moises Fabila Reyes, 83.
He appears to have died of a heart attack and is the third priest killed or to have died under suspicious circumstances in Mexico in a week.
The prosecutors' office said relatives had reported that Fr Fabila Reyes was missing to federal anti-kidnapping prosecutors in Mexico City.
The Catholic Multimedia Centre said the priest had been on holiday when he was abducted on April 3 and that family members paid a ransom of over 100,000 US dollars.
In the last week, a priest was shot dead on the outskirts of Guadalajara and another was stabbed to death outside Mexico City.
Press Association