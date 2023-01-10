| 6.2°C Dublin

Suspicions some police may have been complicit in Brazil capital riots

Shades of Washington attack by supporters of Donald Trump in bid to overturn presidential election vote

A demonstrator next to security forces after the failure of rioters to stage a successful coup in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli Expand
Destroyed offices caused by radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro following a riot on Sunday at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images Expand

Euan Marshall

As heavily armed soldiers arrived at Brazil’s congress building, would-be insurrectionists began to cheer – apparently convinced the military had finally decided to back their coup.

However, dreams of restoring their strongman leader, Jair Bolsonaro, to the presidency quickly died as they were bombarded with tear gas and rocked by stun grenades.

