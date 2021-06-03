Sinkhole measuring more than 70 metres wide appears in Puebla, Mexico 

An aerial view of a sinkhole found in a farmland in Santa Maria Zacatepec, Puebla, Mexico May 30, 2021 (Photo: Agencia Es Imagen)

A sinkhole measuring more than 70 metres across has appeared in south-eastern Mexico where it is threatening to swallow a nearby house.

The giant sinkhole, in the town of Juan C Bonilla in Puebla state, started as a five-metre hole but has grown steadily to its present size.

State and federal authorities have been drafted in to help find out what caused it to develop, and what needs to be done to protect the local population.