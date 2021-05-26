On-the-run Italian mafia boss arrested in Brazilian hotel room 

A leading mafia drug baron has been arrested in Brazil two years after a jailbreak.

Rocco Morabito, nicknamed the “King of Cocaine”, is considered to be the main broker between South American drug cartels and the clans that make up Calabria’s ‘Ndrangheta syndicate.

The 54-year-old is now expected to be extradited to Italy, where he was convicted in absentia of drug trafficking and illicit association. He was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

“He was considered the second most wanted criminal in Italy and accused of involvement with the ‘Ndrangheta, considered one of the largest and most powerful criminal organisations in the world,” the Brazilian justice ministry said in a statement.

In an operation involving Italian and Brazilian police, the FBI and the US Drug Enforcement Agency, Morabito was found in a hotel room in the north western city of Joao Pessoa. “We put in a lot of investigative work to achieve this result,” said Giovanni Bombardieri, an anti-mafia prosecutor in Calabria. “We had been on his trail for some time.”

Morabito had been captured before – he was arrested in 2017 in a hotel in Montevideo in Uruguay after having been on the run for 23 years.

But two years later, while in custody, he escaped from prison by crawling through a hole in the roof.

“Rocco Morabito is a big shot. Apart from being Italy’s number two most wanted fugitive, he is also considered one of the most important narco-traffickers of the clans,” Professor Anna Sergi of Essex University, told The Daily Telegraph.

“He grew up in Milan, criminally speaking, and this gave him access to the cocaine business early on.” The mafia boss is a cousin of the much-feared Giuseppe Morabito.

“Morabito is certainly one of the most notorious bosses of the ‘Ndrangheta and one of the most influential, bringing clans across Calabria into the drug trade,” said Prof Sergi.

Earlier this year, hundreds of alleged members of the ‘Ndrangheta went on trial in a specially built court room in Calabria.

Italy’s most notorious fugitive is still Matteo Messina Denaro (59) the alleged head of the Cosa Nostra network in Sicily, who has been on the run for more than 25 years.

He is alleged to have killed up to 50 people and once boasted: “I filled a cemetery all by myself.”

