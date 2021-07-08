Murder of Haitian president sparks new fears of unrest

File photo of Jovenel Moise with his wife Martine. Mr Moise was this week shot dead in a gun attack that left his wife injured. Photo: REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

The president of Haiti was shot dead at his home yesterday in an attack by a group of armed men reportedly claiming to be US law enforcement officials.

The assassination of Jovenel Moise has plunged the fragile nation into chaos. All borders have been closed, martial law has been declared and an official “state of siege” was announced.

Reports from the capital, Port-au-Prince, suggest a gang of “armed commandos” arrived at the affluent suburb of Pelerin in a convoy of SUVs at around 1am yesterday.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire rang out across the area shortly afterwards.

A video, which has not been independently verified, shows one person shouting through a loudspeaker in English: “This is a DEA operation! Everybody stand down! DEA operation! Everybody back up, stand down!”

The DEA is America’s Drug Enforcement Administration but sources say it had no involvement in the attack.

Mr Moise was “mortally wounded” and his wife, 47-year-old Martine Moise, has been flown to hospital in Miami in a “critical condition” according to Haiti’s envoy to the United States.

Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti, confirmed the 53-year-old president’s death in a brief statement and said he was now in charge of the country.

He described the killing as an “inhuman and barbaric act”, adding: “Early information suggests it was a group of people who spoke English and Spanish, armed with high-calibre weapons.”

Mr Joseph urged the public to remain calm, saying the police and army would protect them. “The country’s security situation is under the control of the national police of Haiti and the armed forces of Haiti,” he said.

The “state of siege” means gatherings are banned and members of the military can be used in police roles, along with other extensions of executive powers. Mr Joseph said “all measures have been taken to ensure continuity” and that “democracy and the republic will win”. However, there is real uncertainty about the future as he was due to be replaced as prime minister this week by Ariel Henry – a neurosurgeon who has previously been in government.

The government closed Haiti’s land border with the Dominican Republic in an apparent attempt to prevent the escape of the assassins, adding that military surveillance at the crossing would be increased. All flights in and out of the country have been cancelled.

Haiti, which has a population of 11 million and is the poorest nation in the western hemisphere, has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship in 1986.

It has grappled with a series of coups and foreign interventions.

After taking office as president in 2017, Mr Moise, a banana exporter-turned-politician, faced fierce protests over corruption allegations and his management of the economy.

This year, opposition leaders accused him of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandated time in office.

