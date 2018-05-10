More than 60 retired police dogs honoured before spending rest of lives with new families
An official ceremony has been held to honour 61 police dogs for their years of service.
The dogs were awarded medals in recognition of their service with The National Police of Ecuador in Quito.
Their service included preventing drug trafficking, keeping public order, attending public occasions, search and rescue of missing persons in a recent earthquake and dog therapy.
The occasion also remembered seven canine partners who had died in the line of duty.
"Saying each name is remembering stories, glorious experiences and successes that enrich the history of the National Police," said one Police Officer.
The dogs - German shepherds, Labradors and Golden Retrievers - have been adopted and will spend the rest of their lives as family pets.
Online Editors