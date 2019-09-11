Fires are still breaking out in Brazil's Amazon and Cerrado regions.

More than 15,000 fire alerts in Brazil's Amazon regions during first ten days of September

The country's National Institute for Space Research published data on Wednesday showing 7,457 fire alerts in the Amazon region and 8,012 in the Cerrado region in the first 10 days of September.

The number of fires in 2019 across Brazil has surpassed 100,000, which is about 45 per cent more than during the same period a year ago.

The flames and smoke have disrupted life for many and attracted widespread attention in recent weeks.

The Amazon is considered particularly important for its absorption of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

