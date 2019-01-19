Mistress tells of 'tunnel escape with naked drug lord El Chapo'

A Mexican former politician and mistress of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman told his trial how she escaped through a drainage tunnel with the naked drug lord as security forces closed in before his 2014 capture.

Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez broke down in hysterical sobs as she told a New York jury about her affair with the Sinaloa Cartel boss, causing his beauty queen wife sitting in court to let out a loud gleeful cackle.

"Until this day, I'm confused because I thought we were in a romantic relationship," the 29-year-old said - before she was ushered out of the courtroom. Emma Coronel, Guzman's wife, snorted with laughter.

Sanchez told the court how the drug lord (61), whose trial began in November, enticed her to a life of crime. Guzman's trial is expected to run until March.

