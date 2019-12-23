Michael Sheils McNamee: 'People are seeing maybe the solution is not peace'

Mr Molina (29) is one of the thousands of ex-combatants in the process of being reintegrated back into society after membership of the leftist guerilla group.

It has come as a result of a historic peace agreement in 2016 between the government of then Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Marxist rebel group Farc.

The move marked a symbolic end to a conflict which has raged since the 1960s.

Despite high hopes since the peace deal was signed, it has creaked under the pressure of expectation.

Among its challenges are how to bring thousands of former combatants back into society, and what to do with the vacuum created in vast areas of the country by their absence.

Mr Molina explains he joined Farc's junior ranks after being influenced by a teacher, but it was not until he was in his early 20s that he became involved in the group's armed wing.

Travelling to the Caqueta region in the south of the country, he learned how to use a gun, sleep lightly in case of attack, read maps of the jungle, and even more mundane activities such as bed making.

Opposed deal: Colombia President Ivan Duque Marquez. Photo: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Progressing quickly through the ranks, things changed rapidly when he became sick in the jungle.

"I got what was an extreme pain in my side, in what turned out to be my liver," he says.

"So I was very sick, and I was outside in a rural area. What I was trying to do was send communications to the commander, but the message was not making it.

"So I had to choose between my life, and continuing with the Farc."

He is now a beneficiary of the work of the Colombia Agency for Reintegration - a state-run body with a responsibility for reintegrating ex-combatants into society.

After escaping his situation in the mountains, and a period of hospitalisation, he entered the reintegration process, saying he "never found closed doors".

He now works with the organisation to help spread its message.

Despite his good fortune since leaving Farc, Mr Molina has a clear-eyed view of the challenges facing the peace process.

"There is the motivation there to keep the peace process going, but there are issues.

"The people from the Farc who have demobilised - for the most part - they know what they are doing and they are sure of their decision," he says.

However, he adds, the fact the "government does not appear to be keeping their peace agreement" is making people think twice.

He adds that other armed groups - such as Colombia's largest remaining guerilla group, the ELN - are still active and receiving new membership. "A lot of people are seeing that maybe the solution isn't peace."

This doubt over the sustainability of the country's peace is fuelled in part by a shift in its political winds.

Last year, conservative Ivan Duque Marquez, formerly a staunch opponent of the country's peace deal, became the country's president.

While he does not wish to scrap the agreement, his campaign for the presidency was based on a promise he would secure changes to it, which would impose tougher conditions on Farc.

As it stands, the agreement guarantees that Farc - a group responsible for hundreds of murders, bombings, and kidnappings dating back to the 1960s - is guaranteed five congressional seats until 2026 in both the country's lower and upper houses (despite winning less than 1pc of the popular vote in the election that brought Mr Duque to power last year).

While Colombia's deal is much younger than Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement, there are strong links and points of comparison between the two places.

In 2013, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy was part of the first international delegation to meet Farc in the early stages of negotiations.

In both Northern Ireland and Colombia, resentments simmer about groups formerly associated with violence - such as the IRA and Farc - and their integration into mainstream political life.

Visiting Dublin in September, the official responsible for implementing Colombia's 2016 agreement, Emilio Archila, said Colombia had "learned from the Irish experience" and that implementing peace was something "that you need to be continuously analysing and changing".

In Northern Ireland, the absence of a regional assembly - which collapsed two months after Colombia's peace deal passed through congress - has been blamed for an upsurge in dissident violence.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the political uncertainty had caused "a sort of breeding ground for dissident hate towards my staff", in the wake of numerous attempts to kill police officers by the so-called New IRA and Continuity IRA in recent months.

A power vacuum has also created problems in Colombia, and where Farc have disarmed, other groups - such as paramilitary drug traffickers known as the AGC - have moved to take their place.

This power vacuum in Colombia is most palpable in the number of social and community leaders who have been killed since the agreement was signed.

Sitting down in a meeting room of the headquarters of the National Indigenous Organisation of Colombia is Yaky Campos Rincón, a social leader focused on human rights and the advancement of women.

The building is a stone's throw from Colombia's National Congress in Bogotá's historic La Candelaria district.

Dressed brightly in native-style clothing, she explains that she knew Yamile Guerra, a 42-year-old human rights activist and lawyer murdered in Floridablanca in Colombia's Santander region on July 20.

The pair worked alongside each other to advance human rights and opportunities for women in the country.

"It is not a cliché that we as women carry the heaviest burden of war," says Ms Rincón.

While President Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize, Ms Rincón's group, Las Mujeres Contamos, contributed to the negotiations in Havana, Cuba.

The killing of social leaders and activists, like Yamile Guerra, is an epidemic, says Ms Rincón.

It is a statement borne out by the figures.

The country's ombudsman reports nearly 500 social leaders have been killed since the peace deal was signed. Other estimations put this figure at possibly more than 700.

The meeting with Ms Rincón took place a week ahead of a mass protest in Colombia to highlight the deaths.

Involved in the committee of social leaders planning the demonstration, she says ahead of the march her group has been going through the "very painful" task of locating images of all of the female social leaders who have been killed.

"We often think these structural interests, and the way things operate, they are working to demobilise all of our hope we have here," she says.

One week after sitting down with Ms Rincón, the march she was helping to organise poured into the streets of Bogotá.

Thousands marched under a sea of colourful banners.

Concurrently, dozens of marches took place across Colombia and in international locations, including London, Paris, Berlin, Toronto and Madrid.

Dotted among the thousands in attendance in Bogotá were high-profile politicians, as well as famous actors and musicians.

The march was taking place to highlight the scale of violence experienced by social leaders in Colombia, but the name of the central group which organised it seemed to be a simpler distillation of what the event was about - 'Defendamos la Paz' or 'We Defend the Peace'.

Hundreds of those taking part chose to hold up banners of the social leaders killed since the agreement was signed, much like 42-year-old human rights lawyer Yamile Guerra was.

Maria Mendez, a former member of the Farc who now works for the party's political wing, notes many of those killed are ex-combatants and their families.

"The government hasn't implemented any of the points," she says, wearing a green camouflage jacket.

"They don't want to implement the points of the peace agreement, what was signed up to by [former president] Santos.

"They don't want to go ahead with them."

Joanna Perez, a trans activist, is attending the event with a number of other members of her group.

"I am marching for my sisters who have been killed," she says.

She explains that she has come out to march as she does not feel included in the country's politics, and they are there for "the life, for the love and for the fight".

"But something will change," she says. "It will get better."

Irish Independent