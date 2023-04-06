Man kills four children with hatchet after jumping into nursery

Bruno Braitner is greeted at a funeral of his 5-year-old, Bernardo Cunha Machado, who was killed by a man inside a daycare center, during a wake at the Sao Jose cemetery, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Vinicius Bretzke

A man invaded a nursery with a hatchet and killed four children and injured at least three others in southern Brazil, authorities have said.

Santa Catarina state’s Governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested.

Hospital Santo Antonio in the city of Blumenau said four children aged zero to two were under medical care there after the attack.

Firefighters said that around 40 children had been inside the creche at the time of the attack.

They added that the assailant had jumped over a wall in order to gain entrance to the building and had apparently targeted the victims at random.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the daycare center wielding a hatchet.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Gov Mello wrote on Twitter.

President Lula shared his condolences on Twitter, writing: “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children.”

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

