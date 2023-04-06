| 13.9°C Dublin

Man kills four children with hatchet after jumping into nursery

Bruno Braitner is greeted at a funeral of his 5-year-old, Bernardo Cunha Machado, who was killed by a man inside a daycare center, during a wake at the Sao Jose cemetery, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Vinicius Bretzke Expand

Rich Booth

A man invaded a nursery with a hatchet and killed four children and injured at least three others in southern Brazil, authorities have said.

Santa Catarina state’s Governor Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account.

