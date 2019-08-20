Man holding dozens of people hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

A man is holding dozens of people hostage on a bus in Rio de Janeiro and is threatening to set the vehicle on fire, according to Brazilian police.

The Federal Highway Police said negotiations are under way with an armed man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5.30am local time on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to central Rio.

At least four hostages have been released so far, telling authorities the man had poured petrol in the bus and threatened to set it on fire.

They say the man has identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have "psychological problems".

PA Media