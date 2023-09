Jennifer Hermoso reacts to Pachuca fans in Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, in her first game since helping Spain to victory in the Women's World Cup. Photo: Luis Cortes, Reuters

Jenni Hermoso was given a hero’s welcome as she returned to action for her Mexican club, Pachuca, on Sunday – the first time she has played since being kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales after the Women’s World Cup final.