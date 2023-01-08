| 5.9°C Dublin

breaking Jair Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s congress, presidential palace and supreme court

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, storm the Planalto Palace building in Brasilia. Photo: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres Expand
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Reuters/Adriano Machado Expand

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, storm the Planalto Palace building in Brasilia. Photo: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court in Brasilia.

The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protestors wreaking havoc in the capital on Sunday capped months of tension following the most fraught election for a generation.

