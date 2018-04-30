Irish priest (70) shot by armed gang in Peru

Local media report that Father Gerry Desmond was shot at approximately 10am on Saturday after withdrawing a sum of cash from an ATM.

It's believed he had been followed by an armed gang before being shot in both feet outside his house in the slum district of San Juan de Lurigancho.

In a statement, the Peruvian Diocese of Chosica said: "This morning, Father Gerardo Desmond, Pastor of Christ Liberator, of San Juan de Lurigancho, was assaulted by three armed men. After following him to the door of his house, the men surrounded him, beat him in the head and shot him in the feet to steal everything that he had."