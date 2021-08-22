In Pictures: Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast again, killing at least eight

Houses without roofs are seen after Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Costa Esmeralda, near Tecolutla, Mexico August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Personal items are seen scattered with debris inside a home that was destroyed when Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Tecolutla, Mexico August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

A tree, uprooted when Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, fell on a house, in Tecolutla, Mexico August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

A car stands parked amidst the debris of restaurants that were destroyed after Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Costa Esmeralda, near Tecolutla, Mexico August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

A dog stands in front of restaurant toppled by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Pieces of roof lay on the ground in the aftermath of Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

A woman begins clearing debris from her kitchen after a part of her home was damaged by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

A journalist takes pictures of a damaged house that was damaged by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

A home damaged by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace sits askew near the shore, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Olga Castillo stands inside her house that was destroyed when Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Tecolutla, Mexico August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico’s Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days.

At least eight people died, authorities said.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew strength from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Mexican coast again late on Friday.

At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitlahuac Garcia, governor of Mexico’s Veracruz state, adding 330,000 people lost power in the storm but that it was gradually being restored.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated in mid afternoon.

The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said.

