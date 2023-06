People wait for news about their loved ones outside the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social (CEFAS) women's prison following deadly riot in the jail in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Photo: Reuters

Inmates had complained for weeks they were being threatened by gang members at a women’s prison in Honduras. The gang fulfilled those threats, slaughtering 41 women, many of them burned, shot or stabbed to death.