News Latin America

Tuesday 12 November 2019

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales flees to Mexico for asylum after disputed election

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales holds a Mexican flag onboard a Mexican government's aircraft. Picture: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard via Twitter
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales holds a Mexican flag onboard a Mexican government's aircraft. Picture: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard via Twitter

Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election.

Bolivia's first indigenous president came under Mexico's protection after he departed Bolivia late on Monday on a Mexican Air Force jet, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Members of Youth Resistance
Members of Youth Resistance "Cochala" group, who are defending against attacks from coca growers, supporters of Bolivia's resigned President Evo Morales, pose at Cala Cala square in Cochabamba, November 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/David Mercado

"His life and integrity are safe," Ebrard wrote on Twitter, after warning Morales was in danger and saying Mexico would offer asylum as part of its long tradition of sheltering exiles.

READ MORE: Bolivia in power void as Morales and his would-be successors resign

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The Mexican government's support has helped cement its emerging role as a bastion of diplomatic support for left-wing leaders in Latin America.

Morales, who governed for 14 years, said on Twitter he was thankful to Mexico but saddened to leave Bolivia for political reasons, following weeks of violent protests and unrest.

A member of the Youth Resistance
A member of the Youth Resistance "Cochala" group, who are defending against attacks from coca growers, supporters of Bolivia's resigned President Evo Morales, is seen at Cala Cala square in Cochabamba, November 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/David Mercado

In a photo tweeted by Ebrard, Morales is seated alone on the jet with a downcast, unsmiling expression, displaying Mexico's red, white and green flag across his lap.

READ MORE: Bolivian police abandon posts, increasing pressure on President Evo Morales

Morales' government collapsed on Sunday after ruling party allies quit and the army urged him to step down, a tactic that Mexico's government said it views as a "coup" because it broke with Bolivia's constitutional order.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised Morales for the decision to resign rather than put the lives of Bolivians at risk.

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Murillo square after Bolivia's Presidente Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, in La Paz Bolivia November 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Murillo square after Bolivia's Presidente Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, in La Paz Bolivia November 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Marco Bello

His departure added to a sense of crisis in Latin America, which has been hit by weeks of unrest in countries such as Ecuador and Chile, where protesters are urging governments to step back from policies raising fuel and transport prices.

READ MORE: Monitors concerned by Bolivian election

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News