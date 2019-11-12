Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales flees to Mexico for asylum after disputed election

Bolivia's first indigenous president came under Mexico's protection after he departed Bolivia late on Monday on a Mexican Air Force jet, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Members of Youth Resistance "Cochala" group, who are defending against attacks from coca growers, supporters of Bolivia's resigned President Evo Morales, pose at Cala Cala square in Cochabamba, November 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/David Mercado

"His life and integrity are safe," Ebrard wrote on Twitter, after warning Morales was in danger and saying Mexico would offer asylum as part of its long tradition of sheltering exiles.

