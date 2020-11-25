Football legend Diego Maradona has died, aged 60

ARGENTINIAN football legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a heart attack, aged 60, his lawyer has confirmed.

The 60-year-old World Cup winner had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

However, he was rushed to hospital again today but was pronounced dead.

The former Barcelona and Napoli forward has been described in many quarters as the best footballer in the history of the game.

Brazil's Pele paid tribute to his friend, saying: "Certainly one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above."

Maradona was regarded among the greatest footballers of all time having captained the Argentine team to World Cup success in 1986.

He will forever be remembered for the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal scored against England during that tournament but his goal-scoring ability and all-round skills earned him ‘the nickname "El Pibe de Oro" (The Golden Boy).

Former England star Gary Linker tweeted that Maradona was “by some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God”.

