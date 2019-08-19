Fight between football fans leaves four dead

A fight between rival football fans outside the National Stadium in Honduras has left four people dead.

The violence began when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones at a bus carrying Motagua players to the stadium in the capital Tegucigalpa, breaking windows and injuring three players.

Former Celtic player Emilio Izaguirre, a Honduran national, sustained a cut near an eye. Paraguayan Roberto Moreira and Argentine Jonathan Rougier were also injured. The National League and police then suspended the game.

A fight broke out between fans, with fists flying and gunfire heard. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, which took the fight inside the stadium as well.

Hospital spokeswoman Juliette Chavarria said three spectators died on Saturday, and a fourth died yesterday.

Four of the injured have been released from hospital, while three more are in stable condition. Police arrested one armed suspect.

