Ex-guerilla leading Colombia’s race for president with pledge to end war on drugs

Gustavo Petro took just over 40pc of the votes in elections on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

A former guerilla who has pledged to end Colombia’s failing war on drugs is in pole position to win its presidential election.

Gustavo Petro took just over 40pc of the votes in elections on Sunday, sending him to a presidential run-off against Rodolfo Hernandez.

Mr Hernandez is an outspoken businessman who has been compared with Donald Trump for his anti-establishment rhetoric and aggressive social media campaigning.

Mr Petro, formerly a member of the M-19 guerrilla movement, would bring a radical shift in Colombia’s drug policies after decades of failures.

Colombia’s cocaine production has reached record levels and is around four times higher than when Pablo Escobar ran the infamous Medellin cartel in the 1990s.

Mr Petro (62) has denounced the US-backed “war on drugs” as causing unnecessary deaths and criminalising poor farmers who produce coca, the base ingredient of cocaine.

He has proposed to tackle the problem by legalising the consumption of cannabis and stopping forced eradication of coca crops.

He favours engaging with criminal groups through peace agreements such as the one made with Farc in 2016, which brought an end to more than half a century of guerrilla conflict between the state and communist rebels.

Under Mr Petro, Colombia would no longer send troops to eradicate coca crops in remote places where there have been violent clashes with farmers.

Nor would it spray crops with glyphosate, a practice banned in several countries owing to health concerns.

The government would try to wean the farmers off coca plants by offering alternative crops to grow instead.

Mr Hernandez (77) has also promised to move away from Colombia’s current anti-­narcotics strategy.

Meaning whichever of the two is elected next month the country will likely turn away from three decades of failed efforts to contain cocaine through criminalisation.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]