A man has been arrested for attempting to take a driving test on his mother's behalf - by dressing like her in a bold attempt to fool examiners.

Epic fail: Son dresses as mum to sit her driving test

Heitor Márcio Schiave (43) wore a stuffed bra, floral top, long skirt, earrings, and a handbag to impersonate his mother at the State Department of Traffic in Novo Mutum Parana, in the Brazilian Amazon.

Mr Schiave's mother, Dona Maria, had failed her driving test three times before he decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Police were tipped off by an examiner who became suspicious that Mr Schiave was not the person on the ID he handed over, reported local news site G1.

