El Salvador troops seal off city to hunt gang members as 62 murders recorded in just one day

El Salvador’s increasingly dictatorial leader has sent heavily armed soldiers and police to surround an entire city in the latest chapter of his offensive against warring street gangs.

Wielding machine guns and wearing body armour, helmets and balaclavas, 8,500 troops and 1,500 elite police officers laid siege to Soyapango, which is a satellite city on the edge of San Salvador with 300,000 residents.

The area has long been notorious as a no-go area for law enforcement but President Nayib Bukele, said “extraction teams” are entering the city to detain individual gang members and that “ordinary citizens have nothing to fear and can continue going about their daily lives”.

The swoop comes as part of a controversial state of emergency first declared by Mr Bukele (41) after a spike of murders in the poverty-stricken nation of 6.5 million people. On one single day 62 murders were reported.

Mr Bukele has suspended a range of El Salvador’s constitutional freedoms, including the right to assembly, while allowing minors to be tried as adults, detainees to be held without charge for up to 15 days and the warrantless wire-tapping of citizens’ communications.

The mara street gangs who have long ruled parts of El Salvador are known to routinely murder, rape, torture and forcibly recruit children. But Mr Bukele’s tactics have been widely condemned by human rights groups as another authoritarian power grab for a leader who has already limited the power of the courts and parliament.

The president’s sincerity regarding ending the violence has also been called into question. Last year, the US sanctioned key members of his administration for allegedly agreeing to an illegal, secret ceasefire with the gangs by providing jailed leaders with mobile phones and prostitutes. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)