El Salvador troops seal off city to hunt gang members as 62 murders recorded in just one day

A policeman and a soldier search a car in a checkpoint of the suburb of Soyapango. Photo: Reuters/Jose Cabezas Expand

Simeaon Tegel

El Salvador’s increasingly dictatorial leader has sent heavily armed soldiers and police to surround an entire city in the latest chapter of his offensive against warring street gangs.

Wielding machine guns and wearing body armour, helmets and balaclavas, 8,500 troops and 1,500 elite police officers laid siege to Soyapango, which is a satellite city on the edge of San Salvador with 300,000 residents.

