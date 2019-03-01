-
Deep earthquake with magnitude 7.1 strikes southern Peru
Independent.ie
An earthquake with magnitude 7.1 struck southern Peru, 67 km north-northwest of Juliaca, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was very deep at 258 km.
Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
Reuters