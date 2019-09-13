Firefighters in Brazil say the death toll in a hospital fire that forced the evacuation of patients in Rio de Janeiro has risen to at least 10.

Death toll in Brazil hospital fire rises to at least 10

The fire department on Friday also said four firefighters were in hospital after battling the blaze at Badim Hospital and that about 90 patients were transferred to other medical facilities.

Employees are seen after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which forced staff to evacuate patients and temporarily settle some on sheets and mattresses in the street.

Staffers in surgical masks wheeled medical equipment in the road as smoke billowed from the building.

An employee is seen after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

Television images showed medical workers tending to some patients sitting in wheelchairs with intravenous equipment beside them in the street.

Elderly and intensive care patients were among those rescued.

Employees move medical equipment after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

People react after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

A patient is evacuated after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

