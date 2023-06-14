Custody battle erupts over children who survived for 40 days in Amazon rainforest following plane crash
Shweta SharmaUK Independent
A dispute over custody has broke out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and spent 40 days in the Amazon rainforest in Colombia.
