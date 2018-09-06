News Latin America

Thursday 6 September 2018

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed while campaigning

File photo: Jair Bolsonaro campaigns at Madureira market in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
File photo: Jair Bolsonaro campaigns at Madureira market in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Brazilian far-right and poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning on Thursday for next month's election, his son Flavio said in a Twitter message sent from his verified account.

Bolsonaro is recovering in a hospital from a wound what was "only superficial," his son said. Globo TV showed images of Bolsonaro in the midst of a crowd in Juiz de Fora in Minas Gerais state when he was stabbed.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News