Body of missing soap opera star found in suitcase buried in back garden
Alisha Rahaman SarkarUK Independent
The body of missing Brazilian soap opera star Jefferson Machado has been found in a trunk buried outside a house in Rio de Janeiro.
Latest Latin America
Body of missing soap opera star found in suitcase buried in back garden
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Incredible timelapse shows ash and smoke erupting from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano
Stampede by fans at football stadium leaves 12 dead in El Salvador
Confusion over fate of children lost in jungle after plane crash
Killer bees leave six dead in Nicaragua after bus crashes into hives
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s home searched by police over alleged fake Covid-19 certs
Vigilante mob in Haiti burn 13 suspected gang members to death with petrol-soaked tyres
Man kills four children with hatchet after jumping into nursery
At least 15 killed as powerful earthquake rocks wide area of Ecuador and Peru
Top Stories
Latest NewsMore
‘I’m a parent, take away football, and Stephen is a dad. To go through that must be so tough’ – Cork boss on vile chants
Jack Nicklaus on Rory McIlroy ‘mystery’ and why he thinks Irishman will win more Majors
Manchester United FA Cup blow as striker Anthony Martial is ruled out of Wembley clash with Man City
Stephen's Green Shopping Centre makes appearance in Kendrick Lamar music video
Charlie Bird shares health update: ‘I want to apologise to people who have supported me’
Phillip Schofield and This Morning: So what’s next?
Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her dog whose death ‘deeply pierced’ her soul
Two men found ‘clinging to buoy’ rescued after swept out to sea
Ireland striker Evan Ferguson bats away comparisons with Harry Kane
Delayed upgrade of ‘most dangerous road in Ireland’ cost my son his life, heartbroken dad tells inquiry