Body of missing reality TV star found in Colombia

The body of missing reality TV star Joe Tilley has been found after he disappeared near the End of the World waterfall (Fin del Mundo) Colombia, last Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Leicester, who appeared in Viceland's show Jungletown, was found dead at the foot of the waterfall near Mocoa city after being seen nearby a week earlier, according to his family.

Relatives had flown out to join the search party and friends set up a Facebook page asking for information on his whereabouts. A post on the @FindJoeTilley Twitter page said he was found at the “lower part of the waterfall” at 11:30 local time (17:30 BST) on Saturday.

“The search team have suggested he fell,” the post added. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was assisting his family.

An online crowdfunding is aiming to raise £4,500 to bring Mr Tilley's body back to the UK and to help pay for his funeral The FCO said: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Friends shared tributes and memories of Tilley on social media, with one writing: “I won’t forget the times in Tango, the playfights, the times you forced me to try your vegan food and the evenings spent chilling listening to all your adventures! Fly high angel.” “Devastating,” another said. “Hits hard when things like this happen. Life is way too short guys. Joe one hundred percent lived it to the fullest. One of the nicest guys I know.”

Tilley starred in Viceland's ​​Jungletown ​series, according to ​The Sun - about an American entrepreneur and hundreds of young people trying to build the "world's most sustainable town".

Independent News Service