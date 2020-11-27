‘All that Diego gave to us was absolute joy’ – an Argentinian’s tribute to football legend

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Casa Rosada presidential palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Two days ago, Diego Armando Maradona passed away. A day we thought would never come, or we rather were unable to conceive.

Twenty years ago, he gave us a big fright. I remember watching the news report – “Diego internado en Punta del Este” – he was in the hospital due to a heart failure, caused by his addiction.

I don’t exactly remember lots of people talking about it that much, but I could sense the tension and bewilderment of everyone.

Finally, he got out of the hospital and we all believed he was the phoenix, or maybe that was just what we wanted to believe. Unfortunately he was not, nor a god, as many people thought he was.

But if he was not that, what was he?

Why was Wednesday different than any other? Why does Wednesday change history forever in Argentina, Italy and so many hearts around the world? Like mine.

I am living in Dublin. However, my heart and mind are stuck in Buenos Aires, watching him with a Boca Juniors jersey on a video cassette my brothers had of his best moments.

Ireland is part of my life now, and I would like to share with you what Diego meant not only to me, but for my country and history.

But before I start, I have a confession to make. When a colleague told me the news, I was in absolute shock. Although I made an effort to pretend I was not affected by the terrifying news.

I feel like a traitor, I am sorry Diego.

The truth is that Maradona’s behaviour has not been the best, especially for the past 10 years. He has been criticised by many people.

So when I heard the news I wasn’t sure how to react, if it was OK or not to show how I really felt about it. I opted for pretending I was fine and I regret it so badly.

As my partner says, Diego has done with his life a great deal of harm, but to the people... there is no question there. All that he gave to us was absolute joy.

I feel so stupid. How could I possibly be ashamed to reveal what I really feel and think of him? No matter what millions of people say, what he did with his life has nothing to do with what he has done for my country and the world.

You might have seen the world “genius” or “legend” to describe him, but he was so much more than that. So much more.

Argentina has a very polarised society. The gap between the poor and the rich has been increasing more and more. There is a sense of resentment and disenchantment that only Diego Armando Maradona was able to fix.

We didn’t choose to love Maradona, we were just born to love him.

No matter where we live, if in a ‘villa miseria’ or a ‘country’, we all love him. He is the one who brings us all together.

Did you know that Argentinians are known for being vain and excessively proud of their nation?

It’s not a lie, Diego is the reason why. No matter what part of the planet we go, when we say where we are from the first thing we hear is “Maradona”.

Before the Pope and Messi, another star. It has always been him, El Diego.

Argentina is a country hijacked by its politicians, corruption and insecurity. What Diego gave to us is more than football. He gave us the joy of believing in something.

I will miss you forever. We will never be the same country without you. Te quiero,

Maria.

Irish Independent