News World News

Wednesday 19 December 2018

Late Yugoslav leader Tito gets monument in Montenegro

Podgorica was once known as Titograd (Tito’s city).

People wave Montengro’s flags during the ceremony (Risto Bozovic/AP)
People wave Montengro’s flags during the ceremony (Risto Bozovic/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Hundreds of people have gathered in Montenegro as authorities unveil a monument to Josip Broz Tito.

The move is a rare honour for the late communist dictator, who was widely denounced after the 1990s break-up of Yugoslavia.

The ceremony in Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica marked the anniversary of the city’s liberation at the end of World War Two from the Nazi German occupiers by Tito’s anti-fascists.

ipanews_2af6336b-f6d2-454d-8863-f250ba8b3c70_embedded240281628
Workers prepare the monument to late Yugoslav communist leader Josip Broz Tito (Risto Bozovic/AP)

The crowd waved Montenegrin and old Yugoslav flags and sang songs about Tito’s partisan movement, reflecting nostalgic sentiments many in the former Yugoslavia still feel nearly three decades after the country dissolved in bloodshed.

While Tito imposed a communist dictatorship, Yugoslavs also enjoyed free travel and relative openness compared to other Communist countries at the time in Eastern Europe.

Podgorica was once known as Titograd (Tito’s city).

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News