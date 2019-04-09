Retired Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Dick” Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring US attack on Japan during the Second World War, has died at a military hospital in Texas aged 103.

Last survivor of US Doolittle Raid on Tokyo dies aged 103

A spokesman said Mr Cole died at Brooke Army Medical Centre in San Antonio.

Robert Whetstone, a BAMC public affairs official, had no immediate additional details.

Dick Cole (Devon Ravine/AP)

Mr Cole, who lived in Comfort, Texas, had stayed active even in recent years, attending air shows and participating in commemorative events including April 18 2017, ceremonies for the raid’s 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

Mr Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the attack less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour.

