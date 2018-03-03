Last male northern white rhino takes walk despite injury

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya said on Twitter that the rhino, named Sudan, moved during the night and took a “delicious mud bath” after rain fell.

The conservancy says Sudan is resting again and will be attended by veterinarians throughout the day.

Today is #WorldWildlifeDay, and we have been overwhelmed by the messages of concern, touching tributes and well wishes for Sudan. It has been a tough couple of days for us here at Ol Pejeta but your encouragement has kept us (and Sudan) going. pic.twitter.com/nVltnEK19e — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 3, 2018

Ol Pejeta previously said Sudan’s health was in decline and that it does not want the 45-year-old rhino to suffer “unnecessarily”, a possible indication that vets might put him to sleep if there is no hope of recovery from an infection on his back right leg.