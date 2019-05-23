Las Vegas invests in transit system using self-driving vehicles

A company backed by tech billionaire Elon Musk has been granted a nearly 49 million US dollar contract to build a transit system using self-driving vehicles underneath the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

A company backed by tech billionaire Elon Musk has been granted a nearly 49 million US dollar contract to build a transit system using self-driving vehicles underneath the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

The board of directors of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved the contract with The Boring Company, the Musk-backed enterprise based in Hawthorne, California.

The company plans to construct a twin tunnel system running less than a mile long.

We are excited to bring Loop to the Las Vegas Convention Center! Looking forward to working with @LVCVA @LVCVAImpact — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) May 22, 2019

The system will use self-driving electric vehicles capable of transporting up to 16 people.

The system also will include three underground stations and a pedestrian tunnel.

Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

The company plans to start construction in September and debut the system by December 2020.

The authority will reimburse the company as it completes certain stages of the project.

Press Association