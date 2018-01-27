‘Large number of people’ shot dead as gunmen storm party in Brazil
A “large number of people” have been shot dead in north-western Brazil after gunmen barged into a party, police said.
The killings took place in the city of Fortaleza near the Arena Castelao stadium, which was one of the venues for the 2014 football World Cup.
Local press reports said as many as 18 people had been killed and six were injured.
Press Association