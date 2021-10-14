Large African cat captured after escape in Detroit suburb

A caracal was on the loose in Detroit (AP)

A large cat native to Africa that escaped from its suburban Detroit home has been captured after spending several hours on the loose.

An animal recovery group posted news of the capture of the caracal online.

“He was located in a partially fenced back yard where we were able to drop the trap,” the post from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group said.

The animal’s escape was first reported to police on Wednesday by a Royal Oak resident who said she discovered that two of her four caracals had walked through an open gate.

One of the caracals was spotted a short time later, caught and returned to its owner, officials said.

Caracals are classified in a category of animal that is not regulated by the state. They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They are also native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.