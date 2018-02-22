La Liga footballer charged with attempted murder

A Spanish judge has charged Villarreal footballer Ruben Semedo with attempted murder and ordered him to be temporarily detained without bail.

A Spanish judge has charged Villarreal footballer Ruben Semedo with attempted murder and ordered him to be temporarily detained without bail.

Court officials in Lliria say the Portuguese player is also charged with assault, robbery, illegal detention, and illegal possession of firearms.

Semedo gave evidence before a judge on Thursday, and left the court in handcuffs. Ruben Semedo (Nigel French/EMPICS) The 23-year-old Semedo was detained early on Tuesday, accused of tying up, assaulting and threatening another man last week. Authorities say he and two other men allegedly held the victim captive while they robbed his apartment.

Semedo’s agents told Spanish media the player denies any wrongdoing. Villarreal, who are currently sixth in Spain’s top flight La Liga, said it was investigating Semedo and would take appropriate disciplinary action.

Villarreal signed Semedo from Sporting Lisbon last summer for a reported fee of 14 million euro (£12.3 million).

Press Association